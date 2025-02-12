MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.