MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 153.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 88,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 36.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $178,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

