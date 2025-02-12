MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in HealthEquity by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

