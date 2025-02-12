Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 52466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DR
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Medical Facilities
In other news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,631. This trade represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.