Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 52466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$408.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,631. This trade represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

