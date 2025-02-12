Michael A. Metzger Sells 13,288 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SNDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 3,212,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,525. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
