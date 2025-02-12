MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.43. 10,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 8.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
