MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.43. 10,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 53,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.