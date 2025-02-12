MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.63. 1,166,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,000,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

