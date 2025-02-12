MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.130-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.2 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

MKSI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. 1,003,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $97.54 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

