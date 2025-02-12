Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 315,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.
In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
