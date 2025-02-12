Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 7440859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Moderna by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Moderna by 164.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Moderna by 149.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 148.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,313 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.