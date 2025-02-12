Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
MDYV opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
