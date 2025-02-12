Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 204.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 285,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MDYV opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.