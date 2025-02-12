Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

