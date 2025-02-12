Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,654,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,560,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 18.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

