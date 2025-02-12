Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NAUT stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

