Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance
NAUT stock remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
