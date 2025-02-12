Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on January 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,008.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,032.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $919.96 and a 200-day moving average of $795.06.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

