Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,030.73 and last traded at $1,029.62. Approximately 1,122,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,280,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,013.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $922.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

