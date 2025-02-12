New Republic Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,089,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,735,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

