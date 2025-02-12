Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $350.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
