Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BITI opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

