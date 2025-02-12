Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

