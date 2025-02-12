Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

