Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 188,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

