NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY remained flat at $0.65 on Wednesday. 58,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,507. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
