NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY remained flat at $0.65 on Wednesday. 58,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,507. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.08.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.