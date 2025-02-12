Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 62213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.