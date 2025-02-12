Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 67227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

