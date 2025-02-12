NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.08 and last traded at $130.80. Approximately 62,853,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 277,557,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

