OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

