Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Oncimmune (LON:ONCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oncimmune had a negative return on equity of 760.96% and a net margin of 586.08%.

Oncimmune Stock Up 3.6 %

Oncimmune stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Oncimmune has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.80.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

