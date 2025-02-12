Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 703,621,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 217,498,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
