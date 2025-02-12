Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,343,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,467,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,178,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

