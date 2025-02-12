Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
