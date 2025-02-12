Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a PE ratio of 592.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $118.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,007,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $64,439,444.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,407,221.68. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,833,085 shares of company stock worth $924,999,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.