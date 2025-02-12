Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 1,251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
PTHRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 280,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
