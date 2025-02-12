Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 1,251,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PTHRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 280,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

