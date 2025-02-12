PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.30 and last traded at $143.19. Approximately 1,357,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,669,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
