PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,600. This trade represents a 27.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

