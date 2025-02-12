Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.78 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

