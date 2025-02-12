Portfolio Design Labs LLC Buys Shares of 92,199 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 155,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 322,286 shares in the last quarter. Bonfire Financial purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
