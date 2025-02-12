Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases 3,187 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $148.53. The company has a market cap of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

