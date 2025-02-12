Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $104,278,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $585.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

