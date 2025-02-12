ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

QQQA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. The company has a market cap of $12.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

