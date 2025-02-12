PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 0.9% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PTC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PTC stock opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average is $183.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09.
Insider Activity at PTC
In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
