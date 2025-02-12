PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. PTC makes up about 0.9% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PTC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average is $183.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $203.09.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. This trade represents a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

