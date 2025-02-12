Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Quantum updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -1.210–1.110 EPS.

Quantum Stock Up 30.4 %

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Quantum has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $90.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quantum from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Quantum from $5.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In other news, CRO Henk Jan Spanjaard sold 935 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $33,360.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,739.04. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $71,217.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,899.20. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,208 shares of company stock worth $274,764. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

