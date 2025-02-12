Quent Capital LLC Buys 8,925 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 165,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 103,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

