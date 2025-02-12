Quent Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $474.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.15 and its 200 day moving average is $414.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.17.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

