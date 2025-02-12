Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,249,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after buying an additional 294,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 629.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

