Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total value of $82,339.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,183.22. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,809 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,008.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,079.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

