Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 546,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 207,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

