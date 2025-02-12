Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.720-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.0 million-$870.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.3 million. Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.330-0.360 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.79. 1,733,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

