Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.4 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.850 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,797. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

