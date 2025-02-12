Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 176144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$172.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

