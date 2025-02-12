Rekor Systems Enters into At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Northland SecuritiesOn February 10, 2025, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) announced that it has entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Northland Securities, Inc. Wi

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rekor Systems’s 8K filing here.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

