Rekor Systems Enters into At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Northland SecuritiesOn February 10, 2025, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) announced that it has entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Northland Securities, Inc. Wi

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rekor Systems’s 8K filing here.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

